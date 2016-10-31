Oct 31 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,573.8 billion
($460.84 billion) at the end of September, the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Monday.
The figure was HK$14.1 billion higher than the total at the
end of August, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong dollar
assets rising HK$11.1 billion and HK$3.0 billion respectively,
the city's de facto central bank said in a statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and the
mark-to-market gains on foreign currency portfolios. The rise in
Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due to the increase in market
value of Hong Kong equities.
($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)