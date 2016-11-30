Nov 30 Assets at the Exchange Fund, which is
used to back the Hong Kong dollar, totalled HK$3,593.4 billion
($463.35 billion) at the end of October, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Wednesday.
The figure was HK$19.6 billion higher than the total at the
end of September, with foreign currency assets and Hong Kong
dollar assets rising HK$7.3 billion and HK$12.3 billion
respectively, the city's de facto central bank said in a
statement.
The HKMA said the rise in foreign currency assets was mainly
due to an increase in unsettled purchases of securities, which
was partly offset by mark-to-market losses on foreign currency
portfolios. The rise in Hong Kong dollar assets was mainly due
to additional placements from fiscal reserves, which was partly
offset by a decrease in bank borrowings.
($1 = 7.7552 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)