By Clare Baldwin
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 4 Hong Kong property transactions
fell 12 percent in 2015, government data showed on Thursday,
underscoring fears about an economic slowdown in the Asia
financial centre even as it faces a growing drag from cooling
activity in China.
Hong Kong's property prices remain among the highest in the
world, although they have eased since September and analysts
expect a further decline this year.
Property-related businesses account for nearly a fifth of
the city's economic output and are a major component of
individual wealth, according to ratings agency Fitch.
The total number of domestic sale and purchase agreements
received by the Land Registry last year fell 12.3 percent to
55,982, according to data from Hong Kong's Rating and Valuation
Department.
The total consideration for those transactions fell 3.9
percent to $417 billion.
Sales transactions for January showed a decline of more than
60 percent, the Land Registry reported this week.
"The middle class is aware that the economic downturn will
affect their income," said Centaline Property Agency senior
associate research director Wong Leung Sing.
"The significant case is HSBC, which stopped increasing
salaries. Other big companies will follow so the middle class
cut their expenses."
"They move from high rent to lower rent or negotiate with
their landlords," said Wong, who doesn't see any near-term
improvement. "They don't want to buy, even if they already had
plans to buy."
HSBC is a major employer in Hong Kong. It is imposing a
hiring and pay freeze across the bank globally this year as it
pushes through plans for annual cost savings of up to $5 billion
by 2017.
Slower sales are showing up in company results.
Hang Lung Properties Ltd, which reported full-year
2015 earnings last week, said it had sold just 63 apartments and
some car parking spaces last year.
Its profit plunged 57 percent and its chairman said he does
not see a bottom to China's economic weakness.
Investment bank UBS forecast earlier last month that Hong
Kong home prices would fall by as much as a quarter by the end
of 2017.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) last week said a
regular survey it conducts was showing residential mortgage
loans with negative equity for the first time since Sept. 2014.
As of the end of December, there were 95 loans with negative
equity of a combined HK$418 million, HK$12 million of which was
unsecured.
So far, Hong Kong mortgage rates have remained stable
despite the fact that the Hong Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S.
dollar and the Fed at the end of last year hiked U.S. rates by
0.25 percent.
Hong Kong Financial Services and Treasury Secretary KC Chan
said in January that despite the rate hike, retail property
demand was continuing to outstrip supply.
From a year earlier, the economy expanded 2.3 percent in the
third quarter, slower than 2.8 percent growth in the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Joy Leung;
Editing by Kim Coghill)