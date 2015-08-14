(Updates with GDP figures, details, comments)

By Ever Tang and Christina WY Lo

HONG KONG, Aug 14 Hong Kong's economy kept a solid footing in the second quarter bolstered by private consumption, with the government raising its 2015 growth outlook even as tourism and exports slowed.

The upbeat data surprised markets, given Hong Kong's sluggish retail sales and persistent headwinds from mainland China's volatile financial markets and economy.

Some economists said growth may slow if a surprise Chinese yuan devaluation this week puts a deeper dent in tourists' spending power, while the government also flagged concerns over the impact of a slowdown in tourist arrivals.

The economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in the three months to June compared with revised 0.7 percent growth in the first quarter. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 2.8 percent in the second quarter compared with a revised 2.4 percent in the previous quarter.

The government revised up its economic growth forecast for 2015 to 2-3 percent from 1-3 percent.

"It (Q2 GDP) was unexpectedly good...but we have reservations about whether private consumption can maintain its strong growth," said Paul Tang, chief economist at Bank of East Asia in Hong Kong.

Economic growth for the April to June quarter was forecast to have expanded 2.1 percent, according to a Reuters survey.

Exports fell 3.6 percent in the second quarter in real terms, down from 0.4 percent growth in the first.

Hong Kong's economy is heavily dependent on trade, and its exports and imports are predominantly re-exports to and from mainland China. The GDP data comes days after China posted a surprise 8.3 percent drop in July exports..

It also came as Taiwan slashed its economic growth outlook to a six-year low on expectations that exports will fall further than previously estimated.

STRONG PRIVATE CONSUMPTION

The former British colony has become increasingly dependent on China to help spur growth, with mainland Chinese accounting for 78 percent of the 60.8 million who visited the city last year. The number of Chinese visitors has dropped this year, hurt by an anti-corruption campaign launched by Beijing that targets lavish spending and street protests against mainland Chinese.

Private consumption expenditure grew 6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Tang said he expected the jobless rate to face downward pressure in coming months, weighed down by the yuan's depreciation and an expected rise in U.S. interest rates.

Slower growth could pile further pressure on Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying, less than a year after pro-democracy protests paralysed parts of the city, hit retail sales and raised concerns over economic stability.

(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)