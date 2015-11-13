(Adds details, comments)
* Q3 GDP s/adj +0.9 pct q/q; +2.3 pct y/y
* 2015 GDP f'cast revised to 2.4 pct growth vs 2-3 pct
* 2015 headline CPI +3 pct vs +3.1 pct earlier
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Nov 13 Hong Kong's economy proved
more resilient than expected in the third quarter, despite
China's slowdown and weaker retail sales as fewer tourists
streamed across the border on shopping sprees.
As an open economy on China's doorstep, Hong Kong is
vulnerable to headwinds that now include a slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy and broader uncertainty over U.S.
monetary policy, due to the city's currency peg to the dollar.
The financial hub's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9
percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to September,
government data showed on Friday, picking up from a 0.4 percent
pace in the second quarter and 0.7 percent in the first quarter.
From a year earlier, the economy expanded 2.3 percent in the
third quarter. Four economists surveyed by Reuters estimated the
economy would grow 0.4 percent in the third quarter from the
second, and 1.8 percent from a year earlier.
The government said the outlook for merchandise exports was
"bleak", while inbound tourist number would remain weak, putting
pressure on retailers with possible job losses.
"I can't be be overly optimistic," said Helen Chan, a
government economist, when asked about economic growth next
year. "Going forward, there are many uncertain factors."
Despite these pressures, Chan said robust domestic demand
for goods and services, had helped buttress the economy, with
the government seeing economic growth of 2.4 percent for the
full year, still within its previous 2-3 percent range.
TOURISM UNDER PRESSURE
Going forward, Beijing's anti-corruption campaign and a
weaker yuan has curbed Chinese spending while a volatile stock
market has hurt retailers.
Hong Kong's comparatively high rents and wages have also
hurt companies as fewer Chinese tourists, who make up about
three quarters of overall visitors, come to snap up handbags,
watches and designer clothing.
"Given the slowdown in inbound tourism, the possible
spillover on the job market remains a source of concern," Chan
said.
Earlier this week, China's top jewellery retailer by market
value, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said it expected
first-half net profit to drop by up to 50 percent due to subdued
spending in Hong Kong and Macau.
An interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve could
trigger capital outflows, but the local currency's dollar peg
means that Hong Kong authorities tend to follow U.S. rate moves.
That could pile more pressure on the strong Hong Kong dollar.
"A (potential) rate hike in the U.S. will further impact
Hong Kong," said Thomson Cheng, head of the Hong Kong Retail
Management Association. "With the strength of the local
currency, neigbouring countries will appear to be more
attractive to tourists than Hong Kong. It will be painful."
