* IMF says there is a chance of an abrupt correction
* Sees GDP growth of 1.25 pct this year, 3 pct in 2013
* Says Hong Kong's currency regime effective, merits support
HONG KONG, Dec 12 The sharp run-up in Hong
Kong's home prices raises the risk of an abrupt correction and
the government should take further measures if necessary to
contain the situation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
said on Wednesday.
Hong Kong has one of the world's most open economies and a
property market that is easy to enter, making the city's housing
market a popular target for "hot money".
Prices of homes in the former British colony have increased
20 percent this year, doubling from a trough in 2008 and driving
the market beyond record 1997 levels. The surge forced the
government to introduce new cooling measures in October.
The government's efforts to ensure a steady and adequate
supply of new housing including through public housing are
welcome, although the impact may be limited in the short run
given planning and construction lags, it said in a statement.
"Policies on a variety of fronts are needed to contain
macroeconomic and financial risks from the housing market," the
IMF said, although it added that the likelihood of a correction
big enough to cause major consequences was fairly low.
Global economic weakness has also been hurting the Asian
financial and trading centre. The IMF, which last year
projected Hong Kong to grow 4 percent in 2012, in October cut
its forecast to 1.8 percent, and now projects only 1.25 percent.
A big drop in exports means a reduction of 1.75 percentage
points from the growth rate, it said.
An intensifying euro zone crisis and the U.S. fiscal cliff
were the main external risks, with potentially large spillover
effects coming through the trade channel, it added.
Domestic demand, however, was resilient thanks to a
supportive fiscal stance and strength in the labour market,
which would help economic growth rebound to around 3 percent
next year, the IMF said.
Hong Kong's economy expanded faster than expected in the
third quarter, helping the trade-dependent territory avoid a
recession as its exports and retail sector regained traction
thanks to a pick-up in the world's two largest economies.
FOREIGN FUND INFLOWS
But the government remained cautious and revised its
full-year 2012 economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent from 1-2
percent, down sharply from 4.9 percent expansion in 2011.
Despite the slowdown, foreign funds have been flowing into
Hong Kong to seek opportunities to cash in on China's recovery,
bringing the 29-year-old currency peg under pressure and raising
fresh debate over the currency regime.
The IMF said the city's Linked Exchange Rate System was a
credible and effective exchange rate regime and warranted
continued support as the best arrangement for Hong Kong.
Recent purchases of U.S. dollars by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) amid fresh capital inflows was part of the
normal functioning of the system, it added.
The HKMA has injected a total of $9.25 billion worth of Hong
Kong dollars into the market since Oct. 20 in order to curb the
strength of its currency.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85. Under the currency peg, the
HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75
or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
