Jan 20 Hong Kong economic indicators:
GDP
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Pct* 7.0 -2.7 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 8.5
HK$ bln# 1,735 1,622 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440 1,345
________2011________ ____________2010___________
Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Pct q/q 0.1 -0.4^ 3.1 1.5 0.9 1.9 1.9
Pct y/y 4.3 5.3^ 7.5 6.4 6.9 6.7 8.0
Updated 11 Nov 11
_______________________________________________________________
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Composite 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 -0.4
CPI-A 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 0.0
_______________________2011________________________
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun
Composite 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.7 7.9 5.6
CPI-A 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.4 12.5 5.9
CPI-B 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.2 5.6
Updated 20 Jan 12
_______________________________________________________________
RETAIL SALES, pct*
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Value 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 10.8
Volume 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 9.1
________________________2011________________________
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May
Value 23.5 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8
Volume 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1
Updated 3 Jan 12
_______________________________________________________________
TRADE BALANCE
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
HK$ bln -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 -92.0
_______________________2011___________________________
NOV OCT Sep Aug Jul Jun May
HK$ bln -44.11 -23.14 -39.96 -34.78 -35.93 -40.26 -35.69
Updated 29 Dec 11
_______________________________________________________________
UNEMPLOYMENT
2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
Pct rate 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 6.8
_________________________2011_________________________
OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun
Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.5
Updated 19 Jan 12
_______________________________________________________________
PRIME RATE
Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08
Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50
Updated 14 Nov 08
_______________________________________________________________
* Percent change on a year earlier.
# Current prices.
^ Revised.
~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the
expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010,
instead of 2004/2005 from April.
