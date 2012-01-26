Jan 26 Hong Kong economic indicators: GDP 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 Pct* 7.0 -2.7 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 8.5 HK$ bln# 1,735 1,622 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440 1,345 ________2011________ ____________2010___________ Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Pct q/q 0.1 -0.4^ 3.1 1.5 0.9 1.9 1.9 Pct y/y 4.3 5.3^ 7.5 6.4 6.9 6.7 8.0 Updated 11 Nov 11 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 _______________________2011________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Composite 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.7 7.9 5.6 CPI-A 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.4 12.5 5.9 CPI-B 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.2 5.6 Updated 20 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 Value 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 10.8 Volume 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 9.1 ________________________2011________________________ Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value 23.5 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8 Volume 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1 Updated 3 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 _______________________2011___________________________ DEC NOV OCT Sep Aug Jul Jun HK$ bln -48.91 -44.11 -23.14 -39.96 -34.78 -35.93 -40.26 Updated 26 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 _________________________2011_________________________ OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.5 Updated 19 Jan 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50 Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)