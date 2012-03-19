March 19 Hong Kong economic indicators: GDP 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 5.0 7.0 -2.6 2.3 6.4 7.0 7.1 HK$ bln# 1,823 1,737^ 1,623 1,667 1,640 1,541 1,440 ____________2011____________ ________2010_______ Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Pct q/q 0.3 0.1 -0.5 3.0 1.7 0.9 1.9 Pct y/y 3.0 4.3 5.3 7.6 6.6 6.9 6.7 Updated 1 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Composite 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 1.1 CPI-A 5.6 2.7 0.4 3.6 1.3 1.7 1.2 2012 ___________________2011____________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Composite 6.1 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.7 7.9 CPI-A 5.4 5.3 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.4 12.5 CPI-B 6.3 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.8 6.2 Updated 20 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Value 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 6.8 Volume 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 5.9 2012 ____________________2011____________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value 14.9 23.5^ 23.4 23.0 24.0 29.0 29.1 Volume 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 Updated 1 Mar 12 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 HK$ bln -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 -79.3 2012 ___________________2011_______________________ JAN DEC NOV OCT Sep Aug Jul HK$ bln -8.86 -48.91 -44.11 -23.14 -39.96 -34.78 -35.93 Updated 23 Feb 12 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct rate 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 5.6 ____2011/12___ _________________2011_________________ DecFeb NovJan OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug Pct rate 3.4 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 Updated 19 Mar 12 _______________________________________________________________ PRIME RATE Effective from 14 Nov 08 10 Nov 08 20 Mar 08 Pct 5.00-5.25 5.00-5.50 5.25-5.50 Updated 14 Nov 08 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. Note: Composite CPI, CPI (A) and (B) are based on the expenditure patterns of households as of fiscal 2009/2010, instead of 2004/2005 from April. (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)