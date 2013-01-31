WRAPUP 5-World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
Jan 31 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 4.9^ 6.8^ -2.5^ 2.1^ 6.5^ 7.0 7.4^ HK$ bln# 1,865^ 1,778^ 1,665^ 1,707^ 1,671^ 1,570^ 1,467^ _________2012_______ ____________2011____________ Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Pct q/q 0.6 -0.1 0.5^ 0.2^ 0.5^ -0.6^ 2.9 Pct y/y 1.3 1.2^ 0.7 2.8^ 4.3^ 5.1^ 7.8^ Updated 16 Nov 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 _______________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Composite 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.8 3.7 1.6 3.7 Underlying 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.7 4.2 4.5 Updated 21 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 ________________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value 8.8 9.4^ 3.9 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 Volume 8.1 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 Updated 31 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 _________________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun HK$ bln -47.95 -44.07 -42.67 -45.15 -36.03 -40.13 -44.71 Updated 24 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _________________________2012_________________________ OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.2 Updated 17 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved (Adds comments from U.S. officials, paragraphs 5, 24, 25)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds comment by White House spokesman, paragraphs 6-7)