Jan 31 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 Pct* 4.9^ 6.8^ -2.5^ 2.1^ 6.5^ 7.0 7.4^ HK$ bln# 1,865^ 1,778^ 1,665^ 1,707^ 1,671^ 1,570^ 1,467^ _________2012_______ ____________2011____________ Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Pct q/q 0.6 -0.1 0.5^ 0.2^ 0.5^ -0.6^ 2.9 Pct y/y 1.3 1.2^ 0.7 2.8^ 4.3^ 5.1^ 7.8^ Updated 16 Nov 12 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 _______________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Composite 3.7 3.7 3.8 3.8 3.7 1.6 3.7 Underlying 3.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 3.7 4.2 4.5 Updated 21 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 ________________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value 8.8 9.4^ 3.9 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 Volume 8.1 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 Updated 31 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 _________________________2012________________________ Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun HK$ bln -47.95 -44.07 -42.67 -45.15 -36.03 -40.13 -44.71 Updated 24 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _________________________2012_________________________ OctDec SepNov AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJul AprJun Pct rate 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.2 3.2 Updated 17 Jan 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.