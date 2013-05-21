May 21 Hong Kong economic indicators
GDP
2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
Pct* 1.5^ 4.9 6.8 -2.5 2.1 6.5 7.0
HK$ bln# 1,965^ 1,936^ 1,847^ 1,729^ 1,773^ 1,736^ 1,630^
2013 ____________2012__________ ____2011____
Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3
Pct q/q 0.2 1.4^ 1.1^ -0.1 0.3^ 0.5 0.2
Pct y/y 2.8 2.8^ 1.5^ 0.9^ 0.7^ 3.0 4.0
Updated 10 May 13
_______________________________________________________________
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct*
2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0
____________2013____________ _______2012________
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Composite 4.0 3.6 4.4 3.0 3.7 3.7 3.8
Underlying 3.9 3.7 4.4 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.8
Updated 21 May 13
_______________________________________________________________
RETAIL SALES, pct*
2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3
Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8
________2013________ ___________2012____________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Value 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 9.4
Volume 10.2 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 8.5
Updated 2 May 13
_______________________________________________________________
TRADE BALANCE
2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8
________2013________ _____________2012____________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
HK$ bln -49.15 -33.99 -27.46 -47.95 -44.07 -42.67 -45.15
Updated 25 Apr 13
_______________________________________________________________
UNEMPLOYMENT
2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006
Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8
_____2013_____ ____2012/13___ _________2012_________
FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec SepNov AugOct
Pct rate 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.4
Updated 20 May 13
_______________________________________________________________
* Percent change on a year earlier.
# Current prices.
^ Revised.
~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.
