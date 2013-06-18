CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
June 18 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct* 1.5^ 4.9 6.8 -2.5 2.1 6.5 7.0 HK$ bln# 1,965^ 1,936^ 1,847^ 1,729^ 1,773^ 1,736^ 1,630^ 2013 ____________2012__________ ____2011____ Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Pct q/q 0.2 1.4^ 1.1^ -0.1 0.3^ 0.5 0.2 Pct y/y 2.8 2.8^ 1.5^ 0.9^ 0.7^ 3.0 4.0 Updated 10 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 ____________2013____________ _______2012________ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Composite 4.0 3.6 4.4 3.0 3.7 3.7 3.8 Underlying 3.9 3.7 4.4 3.1 3.8 3.8 3.8 Updated 21 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 ____________2013____________ _______2012________ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 Volume 19.4 10.1^ 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 Updated 30 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 ____________2013____________ _________2012________ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct HK$ bln -42.70 -49.15 -33.99 -27.46 -47.95 -44.07 -42.67 Updated 27 May 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _________2013_________ ____2012/13___ _____2012_____ MarMay FebApr JanMar DecFeb NovJan OctDec SepNov Pct rate 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.4 Updated 18 Jun 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Raymond Leung and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.