Nov 28 Hong Kong economic indicators GDP 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct* 1.5^ 4.9 6.8 -2.5 2.1 6.5 7.0 HK$ bln# 1,965^ 1,936^ 1,847^ 1,729^ 1,773^ 1,736^ 1,630^ ________2013_______ _____________2012____________ Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Pct q/q 0.5 0.7^ 0.2 1.4 1.1 -0.1 0.3 Pct y/y 2.9 3.2^ 2.9 2.8 1.5 0.9 0.7 Updated 15 Nov 13 _______________________________________________________________ CONSUMER PRICE INDEX, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Composite 4.1 5.3 2.4 0.5 4.3 2.0 2.0 _______________________2013________________________ Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Composite 4.3 4.6 4.5 6.9 4.1 3.9 4.0 Underlying 4.0 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.0 3.8 3.9 Updated 21 Nov 13 ______________________________________________________________ RETAIL SALES, pct* 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Value 9.8 24.8 18.3 0.6 10.5 12.8 7.3 Volume 7.2 18.4 15.5 -0.8 5.0 10.1 5.8 _________________________2013________________________ Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr Value 6.3 5.0^ 8.1 9.3^ 14.7 12.8 20.7 Volume 5.8 4.9 7.2 8.7^ 13.3^ 12.2 10.1 Updated 28 Nov 13 _______________________________________________________________ TRADE BALANCE 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 HK$ bln -477.8 -427.3 -333.8 -223.3 -201.1 -180.5 -138.8 _______________________2013_________________________ Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr HK$ bln -38.05 -42.01 -39.57 -37.15 -49.67 -44.27 -42.70 Updated 26 Nov 13 _______________________________________________________________ UNEMPLOYMENT 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 Pct rate 3.3 3.4 4.4 5.4 3.6 4.0 4.8 _______________________2013___________________________ AugOct JulSep JunAug MayJuly AprJun MarMay FebApr Pct rate 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.4 3.5 Updated 18 Nov 13 _______________________________________________________________ * Percent change on a year earlier. # Current prices. ^ Revised. ~ Change of less than 0.05 percent.