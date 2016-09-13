Sept 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Tuesday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
Q2 2016 Q1 2016
Food, beverages and tobacco 4.3 5.0
Textiles -13.7 -16.6^
Wearing apparel -0.4 -0.6^
Paper products, printing and -0.5 -0.8
production of recorded media
Metal, computer, electronic 0.8 -9.6
and optical products,
machinery and equipment
^ Revised
