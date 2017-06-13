June 13 Hong Kong's index of industrial production rose
by 0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period
last year, the Census and Statistics department said on Tuesday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the indexes of
industrial production by select industry grouping:
Q1 2017 (y/y Q4 2016 (y/y
pct change) pct change)
Food, beverages and tobacco 3.6 3.2
Textiles and wearing apparel -5.8 -5.0
Paper products, printing and production -0.2 -1.4
of recorded media
Metal, computer, electronic and optical 0.6 3.1
products, machinery and equipment
For more information, please click on: bit.ly/2rlFUqC
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)