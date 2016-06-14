June 14 Hong Kong's index of industrial
production fell by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016
compared with the same period last year, the Census and
Statistics department said on Tuesday.
The following are year-on-year percentage changes in the
indices of industrial production by selected industry grouping:
Q1 2016 Q4 2015
Food, beverages and 5.0 4.9^
tobacco
Textiles -16.7 -30.8^
Wearing apparel -0.8 -0.8^
Paper products, -0.8 -0.4^
printing and production
of recorded media
Metal, computer, -9.6 -11.5^
electronic and optical
products, machinery and
equipment
^ Revised
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)