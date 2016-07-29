By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, July 29 The number of cases in Hong
Kong where a home is worth less than the amount paid for it
eased slightly in the latest quarter, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Friday.
Negative home equity totalled HK$4.45 billion ($573.74
million) at the end of June, a drop of 9.5 percent from the end
of March. The amount that was unsecured was HK$157 million,
which was also less than in March.
These figures are still significantly higher than at the
start of 2016.
Data from the de facto central bank showed the number of
homes in negative equity was 1,307 at the end of June, compared
with 1,432 at March 31. There were only 95 such homes at the end
of December.
The economic slowdown in China has put pressure on Hong
Kong, one of the world's priciest property markets, making some
fear a dramatic decline in the sector accounting for almost
one-fifth of the city's economy.
Some Mainland Chinese who were big purchasers of luxury
flats have less money and Hong Kong businesspeople - many of
whom built their businesses in the mainland - are also being
squeezed.
Rating agencies and others say the HKMA data might not give
the full picture. Its negative home equity data only includes
mortgages from authorized institutions to first-time home buyers
in situations where the lender is aware that the loan is
underwater. Some buyers also take high-interest loans from
unregulated finance companies.
In the first quarter of this year, Hong Kong's economy
contracted 0.4 percent from a year earlier. Second-quarter
growth data for the Asian financial hub is due on Aug. 12.
In a separate statement on Friday, the HKMA said home
mortgage loan approvals dropped 3.2 percent in June compared
with May, to HK$22.3 billion. The number of mortgage
applications also dropped.
Data from the city's Rating and Valuation Department showed
home prices were flat in June while rents increased 0.5 percent
from May.
($1 = 7.7561 Hong Kong dollars)
