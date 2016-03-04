HONG KONG, March 4 Hong Kong home sales volume
hit record lows in the first two months of the year, official
data showed, adding to the gloom of weak earnings reports from
the city's developers, and mixed pricing for two recent
government land tenders.
January and February sales volume were both the lowest on
record, according to data, dating back to 1996, that was
released by the Rating and Valuation Department and Land
Registry on Friday.
In value terms, sales were the lowest since the global
financial crisis - the January figures were the lowest since
Feb. 2009 while the February figures were the lowest since Nov.
2008.
January sales of 2,045 units were half of what was sold in
December and less than a third of what was sold the previous
January.
The total value for those sales - HK$15.8 billion ($2.03
billion) - fell by similar percentages, according to the data.
February sales of 1,807 residential units were 11.6 percent
lower than January and 70 percent less than the previous
February, Land Registry data showed. The HK$11.8 billion value
of those sales was 25.5 percent less than January and 71.2
percent less than February 2015.
The Hong Kong property market is being closely watched as
the Hong Kong and Chinese economies slow.
($1 = 7.7674 Hong Kong dollars)
