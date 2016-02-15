HONG KONG Feb 15 Investors in Hong Kong will be
closely watching a land sale next week for signs of further
cracks in one of the world's most expensive property markets,
which is coming under pressure from a slowing economy and
government efforts to increase housing supply.
A plot of land sold last Friday in the outlying Tai Po area
in northern Hong Kong fetched far less than market watchers had
expected, alarming property-related businesses which rating
agency Fitch estimates may account for nearly a fifth of the
city's economic output.
The next public land sale on Feb. 26 will feature a plot in
a more central location, where market watchers hope prices will
prove to be far more resilient than in the suburbs.
Standard & Poor's on Monday forecast Hong Kong's home prices
will fall 10 to 15 percent this year and transaction volumes
will be flat to 5 percent higher, while land prices will also
ease.
"However, we do not expect this is a one-way downward spiral
for land prices to further correct very much," S&P's credit
analyst Esther Liu told a phone conference.
"The mitigating factors include the fact that the Hong Kong
government is unlikely to sell the land very cheaply, and that
the land market is also (attracting) some Chinese developers."
S&P estimates that Hong Kong developers could withstand a 30
percent drop in sales prices with no impact to their credit
ratings.
On Friday, a 37,696 square metre-site in Tai Po sold for
HK$2.13 billion ($273.63 million) to Asia Metro Investment
Limited, a unit of Chinese state-owned developer China Overseas
Land & Investment Limited.
The price was much lower than the HK$3.7 billion to HK$6.1
billion forecast by surveyors, a shortfall which analysts
attributed to a judicial review on development in the area.
"There's uncertainty (in this land development) so
developers were more cautious; but future land sales will very
much depend on the location," Alvin Lam, director of Midland
Surveyors Limited.
"The sale last week will have little impact on land parcels
in central and luxury areas because future supply of this kind
of land is rare. Developers are more confident in them and I
expect more competition."
The Feb. 26 tender features a 9,074-square-metre parcel in
Kowloon, which Lam expected to sell for around HK$10,000 per
square foot, compared with around HK$1,848 per square foot for
the Tai Po plot.
($1 = 7.7841 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)