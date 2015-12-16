(Adds quote, details)
HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong's central bank on
Thursday raised the base rate it charges through its overnight
discount window by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, a move that
is expected to pressure property prices in one of the world's
most expensive housing markets.
The rate hike followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision
to raise the range of its benchmark federal funds rate by a
quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50
percent on Wednesday, its first move in nearly a decade.
The increase comes at an increasingly uncertain time for
Hong Kong, which is grappling with sluggish economic growth on
the back of a slump in tourism and retail spending, as well as
the prospect of China's weakest growth in 25 years.
Property prices in Hong Kong, which have more than doubled
since 2008 despite a series of cooling measures, had already
come under pressure in anticipation of the rate hike and
analysts expect further headwinds in the real estate sector.
"Instead of going into the property market, (capital flows)
could go out and ease the property market, and that could strike
consumers' confidence and I think the economy next year may not
perform so well," said Paul Tang, chief economist at Bank of
East Asia in Hong Kong.
The financial hub's economy, which proved more resilient
than expected in the third quarter, is forecast to grow 2.4
percent this year. The International Monetary Fund has forecast
growth to pick up slightly to around 2.5 percent next year.
The IMF also said in a report released this week that while
Hong Kong is entering a potentially testing period, the risks to
the former British colony are manageable thanks to strong fiscal
management and robust regulatory oversight.
As part of a three-decade long system, Hong Kong tracks U.S.
interest rate moves as its currency is part of an
increasingly rare group to be pegged to the greenback.
(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok, Saikat
Chatterjee and Farah Master; Editing by Sam Holmes)