HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong's central bank on Thursday raised the base rate it charges through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, a move that is expected to pressure property prices in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.

The rate hike followed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise the range of its benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent on Wednesday, its first move in nearly a decade.

The increase comes at an increasingly uncertain time for Hong Kong, which is grappling with sluggish economic growth on the back of a slump in tourism and retail spending, as well as the prospect of China's weakest growth in 25 years.

Property prices in Hong Kong, which have more than doubled since 2008 despite a series of cooling measures, had already come under pressure in anticipation of the rate hike and analysts expect further headwinds in the real estate sector.

"Instead of going into the property market, (capital flows) could go out and ease the property market, and that could strike consumers' confidence and I think the economy next year may not perform so well," said Paul Tang, chief economist at Bank of East Asia in Hong Kong.

The financial hub's economy, which proved more resilient than expected in the third quarter, is forecast to grow 2.4 percent this year. The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth to pick up slightly to around 2.5 percent next year.

The IMF also said in a report released this week that while Hong Kong is entering a potentially testing period, the risks to the former British colony are manageable thanks to strong fiscal management and robust regulatory oversight.

As part of a three-decade long system, Hong Kong tracks U.S. interest rate moves as its currency is part of an increasingly rare group to be pegged to the greenback.

