* HKMA expects HK dollar to weaken if rate differential
widens
* Expects banks to raise mortgage rate as liquidity tightens
* HSBC, StanChart leave interest rates unchanged in Hong
Kong
(Add banks' move, stock market reaction)
HONG KONG, June 15 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised the base rate charged
through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.50
percent, and the central bank chief said he expected the city's
banks to gradually increase mortgage rates.
The move by Hong Kong's de facto central bank followed the
Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates on Wednesday
for the second time in three months, signaling confidence in a
growing U.S. economy and a strengthening job market.
However, HSBC and Standard Chartered
later said they would leave the city's best
lending rate unchanged.
HKMA chief executive Norman Chan warned residents to tread
cautiously in the property market, where prices have scaled
record highs, as mortgage repayments were likely to increase.
"This time round, we may see a downward property cycle
coinciding with an upward cycle of mortgage interest rate. We
would like to remind everybody that they should remain vigilant
and manage the risk prudently," Chan said.
"We expect that when the Hong Kong interest rate is
tightening and rising, banks will gradually revise up their
mortgage rates."
Hong Kong tracks U.S. rate moves as its currency is pegged
to the U.S. dollar.
Last month, Hong Kong imposed tougher curbs on bank lending
to developers, warning of a need to review credit risks posed by
property companies in one of the world's most expensive real
estate markets.
Chan also said if the interest rate differential widened
further, there would be more arbitrage activities involving fund
flows from the Hong Kong dollar to the U.S. dollar, which
would spur capital outflows.
The Hong Kong dollar had weakened to 7.8009 against the U.S.
dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision, the
second time it broke through the 7.8 level since February 2016,
on concern over capital outflow on a widening interest spread.
The Hong Kong dollar was at 7.8002 on Thursday afternoon.
The monetary authority sets its base rate through a formula
that is 50 basis points above the prevailing Fed funds target or
the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and
one-month HIBORs (Hong Kong Inter-bank Offered Rate).
Hong Kong stocks fell 1.2 percent on Thursday with
the property sub-index sliding 1.2 percent to its lowest
close in two weeks. Shares of New World Development
slid 2.3 percent and Sun Hung Kai Properties fell 1.7
percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and James Pomfret; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)