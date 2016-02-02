Feb 2 December retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun
Value: -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 -2.9 -0.4
Volume: -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 1.8 4.3
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through December, the volume of sales
was down by 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For 2015 as a whole, the value of total retail sales
decreased by 3.7 percent in value and 0.3 percent in volume
compared with year earlier.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed
weak in December 2015, with most types of retail outlets
recording year-on-year declines in sales. Apart from the
continued slowdown in inbound tourism, the uncertain economic
outlook and asset market corrections may also have dented local
consumption sentiment.
The near-term outlook for retail sales will still be
constrained by the weak performance of inbound tourism. The
negative spillovers on consumer sentiment from the consolidation
of asset markets in recent periods, as well as from external
headwinds including dimmer global economic prospects amid U.S.
interest rate normalisation, also need to be closely watched.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1o1i2SO
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)