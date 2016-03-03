March 3 January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 __________________2015_____________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value: -6.5 -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 -2.9 Volume: -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 1.8 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed weak and continued to fall in January, reflecting the protracted slowdown in inbound tourism and also weakening local consumption sentiment amid the uncertain economic outlook. The retail sales figures for January may be somewhat affected by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 8 this year, but on February 19 last year. As such, it would be more meaningful to examine January and February figures combined for a clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available. The near-term outlook for retail sales will remain constrained by the sluggishness in inbound tourism. The impact on consumer sentiment from recent consolidation of asset markets also needs to be closely watched. External uncertainties, including a dimmer global economic outlook and U.S. interest rate normalisation, may add further headwinds. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1niSyzf (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)