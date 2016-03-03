March 3 January retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
2016 __________________2015_____________________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Value: -6.5 -8.5 -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 -2.9
Volume: -5.2 -6.1 -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 1.8
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed
weak and continued to fall in January, reflecting the protracted
slowdown in inbound tourism and also weakening local consumption
sentiment amid the uncertain economic outlook. The retail sales
figures for January may be somewhat affected by the difference
in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell on Feb. 8 this year,
but on February 19 last year. As such, it would be more
meaningful to examine January and February figures combined for
a clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available.
The near-term outlook for retail sales will remain
constrained by the sluggishness in inbound tourism. The impact
on consumer sentiment from recent consolidation of asset markets
also needs to be closely watched. External uncertainties,
including a dimmer global economic outlook and U.S. interest
rate normalisation, may add further headwinds.
