June 30 May retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
2016 2015
May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
Value -8.4 -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5 -7.8
Volume -9.0 -7.7^ -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1 -6.0
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through May, the volume of sales rose
by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales stayed
weak in May, with many types of retail outlet still registering
year-on-year declines in sales. This was due partly to the drag
from the slowdown in inbound tourism and to more cautious local
consumer sentiment amid subpar economic conditions.
The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
a large degree of uncertainty, depending on the performance of
inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumption
sentiment will be affected by the increased external headwinds
and heightened financial market volatility. The government will
continue to monitor closely the retail sales performance and its
repercussions on the wider economy and job market.
