Aug 2 June retail sales data (percent change
from a year earlier):
2016 2015
June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Value -8.9 -8.3^ -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 -8.5
Volume -9.6 -8.8^ -7.7^ -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 -6.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- The value of total retail sales decreased by 10.5 percent
in H1 compared with the same period in 2015.
-- In the three months through June, the volume of sales
rose by 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales volume in
June was still notably lower than the year-ago level, reflecting
the fall in visitor spending and the more cautious consumer
sentiment amid subpar economic conditions. Nevertheless, on a
seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales improved moderately in
the second quarter compared with the first quarter.
Looking ahead, the near-term retail sales performance will
still depend on the performance of inbound tourism as well as
the extent to which consumer sentiment will be affected by the
lingering uncertainties about the economic outlook. The
government will continue to monitor closely the retail sales
performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job
market.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2ahPz4D
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sam Holmes)