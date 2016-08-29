Aug 29 July retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2016 July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Value -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 -7.5 -9.8 -20.6 -6.6 Volume -8.5 -9.6 -8.8 -7.7 -8.8 -19.5 -5.2 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through July, the volume of total retail sales remained virtually unchanged over the same period. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales were still weak in July, although the decline on a year-on-year basis was slightly narrower than in the preceding two months. The performance in July was mainly dragged by the fall in visitor spending on some big-ticket items, and also reflected the more cautious local consumer sentiment amid an uncertain economic outlook. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism and on whether the various external uncertainties will affect local consumer sentiment. The government will continue to monitor closely retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2btt1Uy (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)