Nov 3

September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier):

2016 Sep Aug July June May April March
Value -4.1 -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 -7.5 -9.8
Volume -3.9 -11.0^ -7.0^ -7.9^ -7.3^ -6.2^ -7.8^

^ Revised

CONTEXT:

-- In the three months through September, the volume of sales was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months.

COMMENTARY:

A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a visibly narrower year-on-year decline in September, conceivably due to a reduced drag from the smaller decline in visitor arrivals in that month, and partly due to some improvement in consumer sentiment amid a slightly more stable external environment.

The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be affected by various external uncertainties.

The government will continue to closely monitor the retail sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and job market.