Nov 3 September retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
2016 Sep Aug July June May April March
Value -4.1 -10.5 -7.7 -8.9 -8.3 -7.5 -9.8
Volume -3.9 -11.0^ -7.0^ -7.9^ -7.3^ -6.2^ -7.8^
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed a
visibly narrower year-on-year decline in September, conceivably
due to a reduced drag from the smaller decline in visitor
arrivals in that month, and partly due to some improvement in
consumer sentiment amid a slightly more stable external
environment.
The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as
well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be
affected by various external uncertainties.
The government will continue to closely monitor the retail
sales performance and its repercussions on the wider economy and
job market.
