May 5 March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2017 2016 March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value 3.1 -5.8^ -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 -2.9 -4.0 Volume 2.7 -6.2^ -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 -2.7 -3.8 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales was down by 2.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales resumed moderate year-on-year growth in March, after an extended period of decline. This reflected partly the continued recovery of visitor arrivals and partly the robust local consumption demand that was underpinned by favourable job and income conditions. Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will continue to depend on the recovery pace of inbound tourism as well as how various external uncertainties would unfold and shape local economic sentiment down the road. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely.