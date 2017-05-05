May 5 March retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
2017 2016
March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Value 3.1 -5.8^ -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 -2.9 -4.0
Volume 2.7 -6.2^ -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 -2.7 -3.8
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
was down by 2.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales resumed
moderate year-on-year growth in March, after an extended period
of decline. This reflected partly the continued recovery of
visitor arrivals and partly the robust local consumption demand
that was underpinned by favourable job and income conditions.
Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
continue to depend on the recovery pace of inbound tourism as
well as how various external uncertainties would unfold and
shape local economic sentiment down the road. The Government
will continue to monitor the situation closely.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2qGUyES
