Oct 3 August retail sales data (percent change
from a year earlier):
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
Value: 8.1 9.3^ 14.7 12.9 20.7 9.8 22.7
Volume: 7.2 8.7^ 13.3 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through August, the volume of sales
was down by 3.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that the growth of retail sales
in August, though somewhat slower than that earlier this year,
was still notable on a year-on-year comparison.
Looking ahead, the performance of the retail business in the
near term should continue to receive support from the
still-favourable labour market conditions and further growth of
the inbound tourism. However, we need to closely monitor whether
the unsteady external environment will affect the local economy
going forward, the spokesman added.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at:
here
(Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG;
Editing by Sunil Nair)