India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
HONG KONG, Jan 3 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: 23.5 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8 Volume: 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales grew in November on vibrant local consumption demand and tourist spending. Looking ahead, the spokesman said still largely favourable job and income conditions and thriving inbound tourism should continue to bode well for the retail business in the near term. He added that the government would stay alert to the highly uncertain external environment and monitor its affect on the local economy and consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.