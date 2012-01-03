HONG KONG, Jan 3 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: 23.5 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 27.8 Volume: 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2 21.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose 0.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales grew in November on vibrant local consumption demand and tourist spending. Looking ahead, the spokesman said still largely favourable job and income conditions and thriving inbound tourism should continue to bode well for the retail business in the near term. He added that the government would stay alert to the highly uncertain external environment and monitor its affect on the local economy and consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)