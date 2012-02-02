HONG KONG, Feb 2 December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value: 23.4 23.4^ 23.0^ 24.0 29.0 29.1 28.8 Volume: 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 22.2 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months ended December, the volume of sales rose 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of December retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales remained robust in December, showing notable year-on-year increases across a wide range of retail outlets. Retail sales maintained strong momentum throughout 2011 on the back of buoyant local consumption and tourist spending. The improved income conditions should augur well for the retail business in the near term, with the prevailing strength of inbound tourism rendering additional support. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)