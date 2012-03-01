March 1 January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value: 14.9 23.5^ 23.4 23.0 24.0 29.0 29.1 Volume: 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 22.4 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales rose by 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales grew appreciably in January over a year earlier, although at a less rapid pace than that seen in the past two years. In the light of possible distortions from the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in late January this year but in early February last year, retail sales figures for January and February combined would provide a clearer picture of the underlying trend. Improved income conditions and the strength of inbound tourism should support the retail business in the near term. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Chris Lewis)