March 29 February retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Value: 15.7 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 24.0 29.0 Volume: 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 20.7 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through February, the volume of sales rose by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of February retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales remained buoyant in February. Taking the first two months of 2012 together to remove distortions caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, retail sales grew appreciably over a year earlier, yet moderated somewhat from the final quarter of last year. Improved income conditions and vibrant inbound tourism should still be supportive for the retail business in the near term, however there remains a risk from headwinds in the external environment and potential negative spillover on the local economy and consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)