May 3 March retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Value: 17.3 15.6^ 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 24.0 Volume: 13.4 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through March, the volume of sales fell 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of March retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman said retail sales expanded strongly in March, reflecting fairly buoyant tourist spending and local consumer sentiment. Favourable labour market conditions and the strength of inbound tourism should continue to support the retail business in the near term. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)