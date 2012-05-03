May 3 March retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Value: 17.3 15.6^ 14.9 23.5 23.4 23.0 24.0
Volume: 13.4 10.1 9.1 17.1 16.9 15.0 15.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
fell 0.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For a breakdown of March retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said retail sales expanded strongly
in March, reflecting fairly buoyant tourist spending and local
consumer sentiment. Favourable labour market conditions and the
strength of inbound tourism should continue to support the
retail business in the near term.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at:
here
