Aug 2 June retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Value: 11.0 8.7^ 11.4 17.1 15.6 14.9 23.5
Volume: 8.5 5.7^ 7.6 13.2 10.1 9.1 17.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the second quarter of 2012, the volume of total retail
sales rose by 1.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding quarter.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said growth of retail sales picked up
in June, having moderated in the previous months, thanks to
resilient local consumption and also to a jump in visitor
arrivals in that month.
The spokesman said retailers should continue to benefit from
still-vibrant job market conditions and further expansion of
inbound tourism in the near term. But he said authorities should
remain alert to potential negative spillovers from the difficult
external environment.
