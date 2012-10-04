Oct 4 August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Value: 4.5 3.9^ 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1 15.6 Volume: 3.2 1.4^ 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2 10.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through August, the volume of sales decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales volume posted a slightly faster year-on-year increase in August than in July, alongside a pick-up in visitor arrivals. However, the growth rate remained slower than earlier this year. The spokesman added that while labour market conditions were still favourable and sustained growth in tourism should continue to render some support to retailers, persistent weakness in external trade and slower growth of the local economy may impact consumer sentiment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)