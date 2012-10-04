Oct 4 August retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
Value: 4.5 3.9^ 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1 15.6
Volume: 3.2 1.4^ 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2 10.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through August, the volume of sales
decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that retail sales volume posted
a slightly faster year-on-year increase in August than in July,
alongside a pick-up in visitor arrivals. However, the growth
rate remained slower than earlier this year.
The spokesman added that while labour market conditions were
still favourable and sustained growth in tourism should continue
to render some support to retailers, persistent weakness in
external trade and slower growth of the local economy may impact
consumer sentiment.
