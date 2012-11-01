Nov 1 September retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Value: 9.4 4.6^ 3.9 11.0 8.7 11.4 17.1
Volume: 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 7.6 13.2
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through September, seasonally
adjusted, the volume of sales unchanged from the preceding three
months.
-- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales volume showed
faster growth in September, helped partly by festive spending at
the Mid-Autumn Festival, which occurred later into the month
this year compared with last year, and to a lesser extent by the
launch of new consumer electronic products.
The spokesman said that vibrant inbound tourism should
continue to help support the retail business. But increased
pressure on the labour market together with an uncertain
external environment, may have a dampening effect on consumer
sentiment down the road.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at:
here
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)