Nov 29 October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Value: 4.0 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 8.7 11.4 Volume: 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 7.6 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales rose by 1.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of October retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that annual retail sales growth moderated in October from September, but local consumer sentiment was supported by higher incomes over the past year. The spokesman added that further growth in inbound tourism should continue to support the retail sector. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here