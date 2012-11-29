Nov 29 October retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr
Value: 4.0 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 8.7 11.4
Volume: 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 7.6
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
rose by 1.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that annual retail sales growth
moderated in October from September, but local consumer
sentiment was supported by higher incomes over the past year.
The spokesman added that further growth in inbound tourism
should continue to support the retail sector.
