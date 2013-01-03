Jan 3 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: 9.5 3.9^ 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 8.7 Volume: 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose by 3.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of November retail sales click on COMMENTARY: Retail sales picked up in November, largely due to a broadly stable labour market and a surge in visitor arrivals in that month, the government said in a statement. Looking ahead, the vibrant inbound tourism and still largely stable job and income conditions should remain supportive to the retail business in the near term, it said. However, uncertainties in the sector include an unsteady external environment, which may affect the local economy and consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, please click on: here (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)