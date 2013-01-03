Jan 3 November retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May
Value: 9.5 3.9^ 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 8.7
Volume: 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 5.7
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 3.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
Retail sales picked up in November, largely due to a broadly
stable labour market and a surge in visitor arrivals in that
month, the government said in a statement.
Looking ahead, the vibrant inbound tourism and still largely
stable job and income conditions should remain supportive to the
retail business in the near term, it said.
However, uncertainties in the sector include an unsteady
external environment, which may affect the local economy and
consumer sentiment down the road.
