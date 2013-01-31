Jan 31 December retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Value: 8.8 9.4^ 3.9 9.4 4.6 3.9 11.0 Volume: 8.1 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4 8.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through December, the volume of sales rose by 5.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of December retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales sustained notable year-on-year growth in December, reflecting consumer sentiment, favourable labour market conditions, and vibrant inbound tourism. The spokesman added that the near-term performance of the retail business should continue to be underpinned by the recent improvement in economic sentiment and further growth in visitor arrivals. Nonetheless, considerable uncertainties persist in the global environment. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)