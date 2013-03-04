March 4 January retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Value: 10.5 9.1^ 9.4 3.9 9.4 4.6 3.9
Volume: 10.4 8.5^ 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2 1.4
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew notably
further in January 2013 over a year earlier. In light of the
possible distortions due to the difference in timing of the
Lunar New Year, which fell in February this year but in January
last year, it would be more meaningful to analyse the retail
sales figures for January and February combined for a clearer
picture of the underlying trend.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable
labour market conditions and further growth in inbound tourism
should remain supportive to the retail business in the near
term. Nevertheless, the fluid external environment would still
warrant vigilance.
