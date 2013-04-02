HONG KONG, April 2 February retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
Value: 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 9.4 4.6
Volume: 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 8.5 3.2
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
rose by 6.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up
strongly in February 2013. Even taking the first two months of
2013 together to remove the distortions caused by the timing of
the Lunar New Year, retail sales still grew visibly
year-on-year. The growth pace was also much faster than that
seen in the final quarter of last year.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, the broadly stable
labour market conditions and vibrant tourism should continue to
lend support to retail business in the near term. However, we
need to keep a close watch over the still notable headwinds on
the external front.
