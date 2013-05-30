May 30 April retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Value: 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9
Volume: 19.4 10.1^ 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up
strongly on an annual basis in April, with the major boost
provided by a surge in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks,
and valuable gift outlets, underpinned by a spike in
gold-related sales during the month. Retail sales of other
outlets, when taken altogether, also saw further solid growth in
April.
Looking ahead, still largely stable labour market conditions
and buoyant inbound tourism should remain supportive to the
retail business in the near term, the spokesman said. But retail
sales performance in individual months may be volatile. There
was also a need to remain alert to external uncertainties as
well as local factors, such as labour market and asset market
developments which may affect the retail business down the road.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at: here
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)