May 30 April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value: 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 9.4 3.9 Volume: 19.4 10.1^ 21.9 10.4 8.5 8.1 3.6 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales rose by 6.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up strongly on an annual basis in April, with the major boost provided by a surge in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gift outlets, underpinned by a spike in gold-related sales during the month. Retail sales of other outlets, when taken altogether, also saw further solid growth in April. Looking ahead, still largely stable labour market conditions and buoyant inbound tourism should remain supportive to the retail business in the near term, the spokesman said. But retail sales performance in individual months may be volatile. There was also a need to remain alert to external uncertainties as well as local factors, such as labour market and asset market developments which may affect the retail business down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)