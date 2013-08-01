Aug 1 June retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
Value: 14.7 12.9^ 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1
Volume: 13.4 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9 10.4 8.5
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through June, the volume of sales
rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded
further notable year-on-year growth in June, reflecting the
buoyant inbound tourism as well as the rather upbeat local
consumer sentiment.
The spokesman added that the performance of the retail
business in the near term should continue to be supported by the
favourable labour market conditions and sustained growth in
inbound tourism. Nevertheless, they need to closely monitor how
the still-unsteady external environments may affect the local
economy and consumer sentiment down the road, he said.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at: here
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)