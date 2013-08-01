Aug 1 June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value: 14.7 12.9^ 20.7 9.8 22.7 10.5 9.1 Volume: 13.4 12.2 19.4 10.1 21.9 10.4 8.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales rose by 2.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded further notable year-on-year growth in June, reflecting the buoyant inbound tourism as well as the rather upbeat local consumer sentiment. The spokesman added that the performance of the retail business in the near term should continue to be supported by the favourable labour market conditions and sustained growth in inbound tourism. Nevertheless, they need to closely monitor how the still-unsteady external environments may affect the local economy and consumer sentiment down the road, he said. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: here (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)