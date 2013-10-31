Oct 31 September retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Value: 5.1 8.1 9.3 14.7 12.9 20.7 9.8
Volume: 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 12.2 19.4 10.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
COMMENTARY:
A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly
in September over a year earlier amid largely stable consumer
sentiment, although the growth pace was somewhat slower than in
the preceding months.
Still-favourable labour market conditions and continuing
growth of inbound tourism should provide support to the retail
business in the near term. However, there is a need to closely
monitor whether the unsteady external environment will affect
the local economy, and hence consumer sentiment, the spokesman
added.
