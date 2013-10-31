Oct 31 September retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Value: 5.1 8.1 9.3 14.7 12.9 20.7 9.8 Volume: 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 12.2 19.4 10.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through September, the volume of sales was down by 6.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of September retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A Government spokesman noted that retail sales grew solidly in September over a year earlier amid largely stable consumer sentiment, although the growth pace was somewhat slower than in the preceding months. Still-favourable labour market conditions and continuing growth of inbound tourism should provide support to the retail business in the near term. However, there is a need to closely monitor whether the unsteady external environment will affect the local economy, and hence consumer sentiment, the spokesman added. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/zyv34v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)