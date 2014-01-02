HONG KONG, Jan 2 November retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May
Value: 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 9.3 14.7 12.9
Volume: 9.0 5.9^ 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3 12.2
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 0.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up to
show faster year-on-year growth in November, largely thanks to
the positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of inbound
tourism.
The spokesman added that stable job and income conditions as
well as sustained growth of inbound tourism should continue to
support the retail business in the near term. However, there's a
need to closely monitor the external economic developments,
which may affect consumer sentiment and hence retail business
down the road.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/ryh75v
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)