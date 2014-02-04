Feb 4 December retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun
Value: 5.7 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 9.3 14.7
Volume: 6.1 9.1^ 5.9 4.9 7.2 8.7 13.3
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through December, the volume of sales
rose by 4.7 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said that retail sales recorded a
solid, albeit slower, annual growth in December, reflecting the
still positive consumer sentiment and further expansion of
inbound tourism.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, the retail business
should continue to be underpinned by favourable job and income
conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism in the near
term. However, there was a need to closely monitor external
economic developments, especially those associated with U.S.
monetary policy, and how they may affect the global economic and
financial market situation and hence local consumer sentiment
down the road.
