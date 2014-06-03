June 3 April retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
__________ 2014__________ ________2013______
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Value: -9.8 -1.5^ -2.2 14.4 5.7 8.5 6.3
Volume: -9.5 -2.5^ -2.1 -2.3 16.7 6.1 9.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
was down by 6.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman said that the notable fall in retail
sales in April was mainly due to the plunge in the sales of
jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts. Apart from a
high base of comparison caused by a spike in gold related sales
a year earlier, the fall-off in April may also partly reflect
some moderation in visitor spending after a prolonged period of
brisk growth. Meanwhile, sales of many other goods that are more
closely related to local consumption actually held firm,
reflecting the still positive local consumer sentiment amid full
employment.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, the favourable job
and income conditions should provide some support to local
consumer sentiment, but the near-term outlook of retail sales
business will continue to be clouded by the base effects and the
changing visitor spending pattern.
