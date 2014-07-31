July 31 June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): _________________2014_________________ 2013 Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value: -6.9 -3.9^ -9.9 -1.5 -2.2 14.4 5.7 Volume: -7.5 -4.5^ -9.6 -2.5 -2.1 -2.3 16.7 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales was down by 8.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales registered another year-on-year decline in June, largely because of the sharp fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts persisted, conceivably indicating the moderation in tourist spending on some big-ticket items against a still high base of comparison in June last year. Yet, sales of many other goods that were more closely related to local consumption recorded further year-on-year growth. The spokesman added that the near-term performance of retail sales will remain susceptible to the base effects and changing visitor spending patterns, although still-favourable labour market conditions should render some support. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1rKi3X8 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Kim Coghill)