Aug 28 July retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Value: -3.1 -6.9 -3.9^ -9.9 -1.5 -2.2 14.4
Volume: -4.5 -7.5 -4.5^ -9.6 -2.5 -2.1 -2.3
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through July, the volume of sales was
down by 4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded a
narrower year-on-year decline in July than in the preceding
month. The notable fall in sales of jewellery, watches and
clocks, and valuable gifts remained the main drag, conceivably
indicating the fall-off in visitor spending on some big-ticket
items against the still high base of comparison in the same
period last year.
Yet, sales of many other outlets that are more closely
related to local consumption maintained moderate growth.
The spokesman added that looking ahead, retail business will
hopefully turn more stable in the coming months as the high base
effects gradually wane. However, the downside risks stemming
from a recent slackening in tourist spending and various
external uncertainties warrant close watch.
